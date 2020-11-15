CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.60

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $258.60 and traded as low as $226.00. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

