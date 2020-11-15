Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) to Issue $1.00 Semi-annual Dividend

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

CCEP stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

