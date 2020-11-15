Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.1303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 77.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

