Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.
NYSE FOF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.