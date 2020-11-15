Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE FOF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

