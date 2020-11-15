Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

UTF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

