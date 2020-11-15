Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $24.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

