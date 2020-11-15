Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.
Shares of MIE opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.45.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
