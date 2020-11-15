Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MIE opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

