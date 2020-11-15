Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

