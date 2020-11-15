Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
