Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.
NYSE RNP opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.35.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
