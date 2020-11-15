Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.35.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

