Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

PSF stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

