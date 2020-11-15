Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.
RFI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.