Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

RFI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

