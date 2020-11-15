Commerce Bank Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerce Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

