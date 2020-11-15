Commerce Bank Buys 1,630 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

