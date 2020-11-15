Commerce Bank Buys 870 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 588.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

