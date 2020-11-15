Commerce Bank Has $29.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

