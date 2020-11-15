Commerce Bank Has $29 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $211.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

