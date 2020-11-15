Commerce Bank Sells 3,581 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.