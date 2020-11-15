Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

