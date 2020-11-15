Comparing AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AMTD International and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -129.34% -78.82% -46.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD International and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $154.96 million 9.97 $119.72 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $3.03 million 0.97 -$3.01 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

AMTD International beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. In addition, the company provides medical insurance products for international travelers. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

