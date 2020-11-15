Comparing Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.70 billion 7.26 $296.67 million $3.86 41.83

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Volatility & Risk

Aspyra has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aspyra and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 1 6 4 0 2.27

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $179.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.45% 19.68% 13.08%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a cost-efficient system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

