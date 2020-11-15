Comparing Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Planet Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.33 billion 3.61 $136.98 million $4.93 35.48 Planet Green $4.11 million 5.04 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Planet Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 9.90% 16.90% 13.24% Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Planet Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Planet Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lancaster Colony and Planet Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 0 2 0 3.00 Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus price target of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.53%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Planet Green.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Planet Green on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand names. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings, Chick-fil-A, and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

