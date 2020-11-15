Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0817 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $774,074.87 and approximately $393,714.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,998.09 or 0.99600183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00469274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00780906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00123497 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,863,140 coins and its circulating supply is 9,471,831 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

