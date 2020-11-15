Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

