Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

