Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $1.73 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $92.08 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

