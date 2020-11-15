Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $175,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

