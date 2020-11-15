Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $45.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,037 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 4.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of FOX worth $45,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $3,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 617,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FOX by 120.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 114,892 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $26.64 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

