Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,826 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 4.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $50,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

