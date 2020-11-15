Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.1% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 408,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 569.5% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 42,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

