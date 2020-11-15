Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 4,915,267 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 837.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises approximately 3.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.32% of Qurate Retail worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,699 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,144 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,297 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,022,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.