Contrasting 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) & NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIKE has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 361 Degrees International and NIKE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A NIKE 7.20% 34.62% 10.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of NIKE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 361 Degrees International and NIKE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 361 Degrees International $814.93 million 0.33 $62.57 million N/A N/A NIKE $37.40 billion 5.38 $2.54 billion $1.85 69.34

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 361 Degrees International and NIKE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 N/A NIKE 1 3 30 0 2.85

NIKE has a consensus target price of $137.09, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given NIKE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIKE is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Summary

NIKE beats 361 Degrees International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand. The company also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 5,519 stores under the 361 core brand name. The company also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. 361 Degrees International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel. In addition, the company sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. Further, it provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks; and action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark. Additionally, the company licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

