Contrasting Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) and Its Peers

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors 958 3979 3238 132 2.31

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 48.08% 11.82% 4.64% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors 2.89% 5.57% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ competitors have a beta of 0.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion $2.71 billion 5.38 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors $8.17 billion $680.69 million 12.20

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 74.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

