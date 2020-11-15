Contrasting Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Cuisine Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $4.29 billion 0.51 -$361.00 million $2.39 16.31 Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cuisine Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TreeHouse Foods.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Cuisine Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -4.51% 8.12% 2.81% Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TreeHouse Foods and Cuisine Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus target price of $54.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Cuisine Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Meal Solutions segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

