Contrasting Knowles (NYSE:KN) & Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO)

Knowles (NYSE:KN) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Knowles alerts:

This table compares Knowles and Rockford’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $854.80 million 1.80 $49.10 million $0.86 19.57 Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than Rockford.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Knowles and Rockford, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knowles presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Rockford.

Risk & Volatility

Knowles has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockford has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Rockford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and Rockford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles -0.33% 3.41% 2.57% Rockford N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knowles beats Rockford on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as our telecommunications infrastructure customers. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.