Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.