Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of CTVA opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

