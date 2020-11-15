COTI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.36 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, COTI has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $21.82 million and $4.36 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00173791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00970749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00220715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00375934 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

