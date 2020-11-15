Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Creative Realities stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

