Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Creative Realities stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.
Creative Realities Company Profile
