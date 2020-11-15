Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, UEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $576,453.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00969917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00221087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00097117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00375421 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

