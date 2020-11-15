Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $313.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 69,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $13,787,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

