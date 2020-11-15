Credit Suisse Group Raises Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $43.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTCH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

