Credit Suisse Group Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE RVLV opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680,131 shares of company stock valued at $254,567,900. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $8,857,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $8,560,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $6,976,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

