CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.90

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.30. CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 270,150 shares traded.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $233.82 million and a P/E ratio of -56.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

