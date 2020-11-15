CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 359.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,675 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $22,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $3,110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 212,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

