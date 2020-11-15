Critical Analysis: Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) & Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Teekay Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Teekay Tankers $920.97 million 0.38 $41.36 million $1.91 5.49

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Teekay Tankers 23.10% 24.00% 11.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Teekay Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay Tankers 1 1 3 0 2.40

Teekay Tankers has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 87.02%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

