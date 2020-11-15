Critical Contrast: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) vs. American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and American Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.23 $7.43 million $1.18 70.08 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for REX American Resources and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

