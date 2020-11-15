Critical Review: (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) vs. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares (JGWEQ) and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 8.34% 18.53% 5.03%

This table compares (JGWEQ) and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.93 $329.59 million $1.76 4.59

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for (JGWEQ) and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 0 6 0 3.00

LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.30%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats (JGWEQ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

(JGWEQ) Company Profile

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

