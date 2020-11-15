Critical Survey: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 21.47 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -0.93

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -129.02% -93.36% T2 Biosystems -545.93% N/A -128.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InVivo Therapeutics and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 2 4 0 2.67

T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 160.33%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats InVivo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.