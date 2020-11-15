Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.90

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and traded as high as $67.00. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 3,369 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million and a PE ratio of -74.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmith keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

