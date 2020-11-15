Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.90

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and traded as high as $67.00. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 3,369 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million and a PE ratio of -74.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmith keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit