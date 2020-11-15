Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 36.65%.

CELP stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

