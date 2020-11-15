Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 36.65%.

CELP stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

